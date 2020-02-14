MAC show graphic

War:

Bing Crosby & the Andrew Sisters with Vic Shoen & his Orchestra - Hot Time In The Town Of Berlin

Jackie Doll and His Pickled Peppers - When They Drop the Atomic Bomb

Johnny Horton - Union Dixie

Thom Parrott - Pinkville Helicopter

Stormy Six - The Ballad of Ho Chi Minh

The Chieftains - The Foggy Dew (feat. Sinead O'Conner)

Wolfe Tones - Come Out Ye Black And Tans

Irish Brigade - My Little Armalite

Elvis Costello - Oliver's Army

The Clash - Spanish Bombs

The Clash - Charlie Don't Surf

Lone Ranger - M16

Talking Heads - Life During Wartime (live)

Bruce Cockburn - If I Had A Rocket Launcher

Warren Zevon -  Roland The Headless Thompson Gunner

Peace:

Edwin Starr - War

John Prine -  Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Any More

Pete Seeger - Waist Deep in the Big Muddy

Phil Ochs -  I Ain't Marching Anymore

Dane, Barbara - Join the GI Movement

Dane, Barbara - Resistance Hymn

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son

Bob Dylan - Masters of War

Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Shipbuilding

Tom Lehrer - Who's Next?

Tom Lehrer - We Will All Go Together When We Go

Black Sabbath - War Pigs

Heaven 17 - Let's All Make A Bomb

Fountains of Wayne - Peace and Love

