This is the Montoyan-Artesian Connection, your source for absolute variety in radio. Every week is a new pair of themes that switch on the hour, everything from ska + reggae to goth rock + industrial and even microgenres like yacht rock and subjects like the Vietnam War. Tune in every Thursday at 9 for a surprise or follow @pleatedapproach on Twitter to see what’s playing ahead of time.
The Montoyan-Artesian Connection
- Jordan Farho
- Updated
Jordan Farho
