1983:

Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Everyday I Write The Book

Aztec Camera - Oblivious

New Order - The Village

Talking Heads - Moon Rocks

R.E.M. - Talk About the Passion

Duran Duran - Union Of The Snake

Tears For Fears - Pale Shelter (2nd Single Version)

David Bowie - Criminal World

Stevie Ray Vaughan - Texas Flood

Tom Waits - 16 Shells from a 30-06

U2 - Sunday Bloody Sunday

The The - This Is The Day

The The - I've Been Waitin' For Tomorrow (All Of My Life)

1984:

Talking Heads - What a Day That Was

Joe Jackson - You Can't Get What You Want

General Public - Hot You're Cool

The Specials - Racist Friend

R.E.M. - 7 Chinese Brothers

Lloyd Cole & The Commotions - Rattlesnakes

U2 - Pride (In The Name Of Love)

The Smiths - How Soon Is Now

Falco - Junge Roemer

The Style Council - My Ever Changing Moods [Single Edit]

Spandau Ballet - Highly Strung

Laurie Anderson - Sharkey's Day

