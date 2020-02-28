1983:
Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Everyday I Write The Book
Aztec Camera - Oblivious
New Order - The Village
Talking Heads - Moon Rocks
R.E.M. - Talk About the Passion
Duran Duran - Union Of The Snake
Tears For Fears - Pale Shelter (2nd Single Version)
David Bowie - Criminal World
Stevie Ray Vaughan - Texas Flood
Tom Waits - 16 Shells from a 30-06
U2 - Sunday Bloody Sunday
The The - This Is The Day
The The - I've Been Waitin' For Tomorrow (All Of My Life)
1984:
Talking Heads - What a Day That Was
Joe Jackson - You Can't Get What You Want
General Public - Hot You're Cool
The Specials - Racist Friend
R.E.M. - 7 Chinese Brothers
Lloyd Cole & The Commotions - Rattlesnakes
U2 - Pride (In The Name Of Love)
The Smiths - How Soon Is Now
Falco - Junge Roemer
The Style Council - My Ever Changing Moods [Single Edit]
Spandau Ballet - Highly Strung
Laurie Anderson - Sharkey's Day