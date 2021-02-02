Welcome back to the Mothership with DJ Starchild! The mix for 1/31/21 is a packed list of groovy, fun, and upbeat future funk classics. Enjoy!
Tracks:
Klaus Veen - mellowave (samashi disco house edit)
Yung Bae - Come On Girl
Out of Love - Busty and the Bass
Lord Echo - The Sweetest Meditation (feat. Mara TK)
Skylar Spence - Prom King
Lapti - Somehow
Kaytranada - DESPITE THE WEATHER
Knight One - Hearts of Oak
Flamingosis - Groovin' (feat. Yung Bae)
rogyr - ILY
Sokro - Dance.beb
Chromeo - Come Alive feat. Toro Y Moi (Onra Remix)
Daryl Hall and John Oates - I Can't Go For That (Pomo Remix)
Phairo - Celadon
Master Soul Boy - Catharsis
Bonus Points - Chic
Harrison - Help Yourself To My Love
Macross 82-99 - Horsey (feat. Sarah Bonito)
Saint Pepsi - Cherry Pepsi
Flamingosis - Get Yourself Together
Skylar Spence - Why You Wanna Dance
Yung Bae - When I'm Gone
Brock Berrigan - John
Conscious Thoughts - Ur On My Mind
De La Soul - Eye Know
Desired - I Love You So
Yung Bae - Selfish High Heels (feat. Macross 82 - 99 & Harrison)