The Mothership

Welcome back to the Mothership with DJ Starchild! The mix for 1/31/21 is a packed list of groovy, fun, and upbeat future funk classics. Enjoy!

Tracks:

Klaus Veen - mellowave (samashi disco house edit)

Yung Bae - Come On Girl

Out of Love - Busty and the Bass

Lord Echo - The Sweetest Meditation (feat. Mara TK)

Skylar Spence - Prom King 

Lapti - Somehow 

Kaytranada - DESPITE THE WEATHER 

Knight One - Hearts of Oak 

Flamingosis - Groovin' (feat. Yung Bae)

rogyr - ILY

Sokro - Dance.beb 

Chromeo - Come Alive feat. Toro Y Moi (Onra Remix)

Daryl Hall and John Oates - I Can't Go For That (Pomo Remix)

Phairo - Celadon

Master Soul Boy - Catharsis

Bonus Points - Chic

Harrison - Help Yourself To My Love

Macross 82-99 - Horsey (feat. Sarah Bonito)

Saint Pepsi - Cherry Pepsi

Flamingosis - Get Yourself Together 

Skylar Spence - Why You Wanna Dance 

Yung Bae - When I'm Gone 

Brock Berrigan - John

Conscious Thoughts - Ur On My Mind

De La Soul - Eye Know 

Desired - I Love You So

Yung Bae - Selfish High Heels (feat. Macross 82 - 99 & Harrison)

