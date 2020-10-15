The Mothership
Gabriel Garzón-Montano - Fruitflies
The Spinners - It's A Shame
Con Funk Shun - Secrets
Earth, Wind & Fire - Got to Get You Into My Life
The Whispers - And the Beat Goes On
Roy Ayers Ubiquity - It Ain't Your Sign It's Your Mind
The Jones Girls - Nights Over Egypt
Marcos Valle - Estrelar
Stevie Wonder - You Are The Sunshine Of My Life
Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway - Where Is the Love
Lady Wray - Please Don't Do It Again
Lord Echo, Mara TK - The Sweetest Meditation
De La Soul - Eye Know
Ned Doheny - What Cha’ Gonna Do For Me
Grover Washington, Jr., Bill Withers - Just the Two of Us (feat. Bill Withers)
Daryl Hall & John Oates - Sara Smile
Lisa Stansfield, Ian Devaney, Andy Morris - All Around the World - Remastered
George Benson - Give Me the Night
Harvey Mason - Universal Rhyme
Al Green - Let's Stay Together
Four Tops - Ain't No Woman (Like The One I've Got)
A Tribe Called Quest - I Left My Wallet in El Segundo
Sister Nancy - Bam Bam
The Staple Singers - I'll Take You There
Joe Bataan - I Wish You Love, Pt. 1

