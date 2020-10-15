The Mothership 10/11/20
- David Robins
-
- Updated
David Robins
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 47%
- Feels Like: 89°
- Heat Index: 89°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 86°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:07:21 AM
- Sunset: 06:33:23 PM
- Dew Point: 64°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 60F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:07:21 AM
Sunset: 06:33:23 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:08 AM
Sunset: 06:32:18 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Clear. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:08:40 AM
Sunset: 06:31:14 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:09:21 AM
Sunset: 06:30:10 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SE @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 07:10:02 AM
Sunset: 06:29:07 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:10:43 AM
Sunset: 06:28:05 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:11:25 AM
Sunset: 06:27:04 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.