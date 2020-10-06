Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 89F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.