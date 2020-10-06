Mothership

The 7th show of The Mothership with DJ Starchild. This mix is all about modern funk and soul. Featuring tracks from new age and well loved artists!

Joyce Wrice, Mndsgn - Good Morning (Mndsgn Remix)
Kali Uchis, Tyler, The Creator, Bootsy Collins - After The Storm (feat. Tyler, The Creator & Bootsy Collins)
Remi Wolf - Down The Line
Thundercat - A Fan's Mail (Tron Song Suite II)
Durand Jones & The Indications - Is It Any Wonder?
N.E.R.D - Run To The Sun
The Internet - Famous
Toro y Moi, The Mattson 2 - Ordinary Guy (feat. The Mattson 2)
Kelis, John Ostby - Mr. U.F.O. Man
Shormey - Boogie Island
Tkay Maidza - PB Jam
Khruangbin - Time (You and I)
Lady Wray - Money
Rihanna - James Joint
Devin Morrison - L.O.V.E
Jai Paul - Do You Love Her Now
Solange - Cranes in the Sky
Hiatus Kaiyote - Molasses
Anderson .Paak, ScHoolboy Q - Am I Wrong (feat. ScHoolboy Q)
Gabriel Garzón-Montano - The Game
Kari Faux - LEAVE ME ALONE
Harrison, Young Guv - So Far From Home
Thundercat - King Of The Hill
Omar Apollo - Stayback
Phony Ppl - Take A Chance.
OutKast - Prototype

Load comments