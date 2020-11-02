The Mothership with DJ Starchild is back for its first show of November. To celebrate the new full moon, here's an exciting mix of future funk, vaporwave, and sample based tracks.
Shibo - Things Are Good (feat. Nick Dorian)
Phat - Lapti
Adventure Timeless - Harrison
Just Be Yourself - Night Tempo
Daft Punk - Face to Face
Flamingosis and Ehiorobo - Truck
Kaligraph E - Let Me Know
Solange - Cranes in the Sky (Kaytranada DJ edit)
Chromeo - Come Alive feat. Toro Y Moi (Onra Remix)
Cherry Pepsi - Saint Pepsi
Klaus Veen - Mellowave (samashi disco house edit)
ILY - rogyr
Flamingosis - Get Yourself Together
K, Le Maestro - Make You Do A Double Take
Knight One - Hearts of Oak
Yung Bae - Pillow Talk
Lady - Saib
ROMAN - All Night (feat. ConsciousThoughts)
Night Tempo - Love You
HNNY - Cheer Up My Brother
Poolside - Slow Down
Quickly, Quickly - Solace
Vindata - Brwn Sugar
Boz Scaggs - Lockdown