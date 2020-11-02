The Mothership

The Mothership with DJ Starchild is back for its first show of November. To celebrate the new full moon, here's an exciting mix of future funk, vaporwave, and sample based tracks. 

Shibo - Things Are Good (feat. Nick Dorian)

Phat - Lapti

Adventure Timeless - Harrison 

Just Be Yourself - Night Tempo 

Daft Punk - Face to Face

Flamingosis and Ehiorobo - Truck 

Kaligraph E - Let Me Know

Solange - Cranes in the Sky (Kaytranada DJ edit)

Chromeo - Come Alive feat. Toro Y Moi (Onra Remix)

Cherry Pepsi - Saint Pepsi

Klaus Veen - Mellowave (samashi disco house edit)

ILY - rogyr

Flamingosis - Get Yourself Together

K, Le Maestro - Make You Do A Double Take

Knight One - Hearts of Oak

Yung Bae - Pillow Talk

Lady - Saib

ROMAN - All Night (feat. ConsciousThoughts)

Night Tempo - Love You

HNNY - Cheer Up My Brother

Poolside - Slow Down

Quickly, Quickly - Solace

Vindata - Brwn Sugar

Boz Scaggs - Lockdown

