The Mothership

Here is the 12th show of the Mothership with DJ Starchild! This week's mix features classics in 80's funk and some of my personal favorites. Enjoy :)

Kashif - Help Yourself To My Love (Harrison Drum Edit)
Patrice Rushen - Remind Me
Slave - Watching You
George Benson - Turn Your Love Around
The Temptations, Rick James - Standing On The Top - Pt. 1
Earth, Wind & Fire - The Speed of Love
Stevie Wonder - Do I Do
Madonna - Holiday
The Whispers - Keep On Lovin' Me
Midnight Star - Midas Touch
The Gap Band - Outstanding - Original 12" Mix
Cameo - Back And Forth
Con Funk Shun - Got To Be Enough
DeBarge - I Like It
Teena Marie - Lovergirl
New Edition - Mr. Telephone Man
Zapp - Computer Love
Chaka Khan - I Feel for You
Janet Jackson - Young Love
Mary Jane Girls - In My House
The Pointer Sisters - I Need You

<3

Load comments