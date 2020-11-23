The Mothership

Here's the 13th show of the Mothership with DJ Starchild! The theme of this mix is global funk and soul from artists around the world. Lots of rare and exciting tracks in this one. Enjoy! 

Phairo - Celadon
Mavis John - Use My Body
Donatella Viggiano - Napule Canta E More
Boogaloo Combo - Hot Pants Road
The Rolling Stones - Miss You - Remastered
Christy Essien - Take Life Easy
Marva Whitney - Nothing I'd Rather Be (Than Your Weakness)
Marcos Valle - Naturalmente
Dom Salvador & Abolição - Hei! Você
Tatsuro Yamashita - Love Talkin'
Khruangbin - Christmas Time Is Here
Hamid Al Shaeri - Ayonha
Unknown Mortal Orchestra - Hunnybee
Donald Byrd - Dominoes
Boz Scaggs - Lowdown
Tom Browne - Funkin' for Jamaica - 12" Remix
Mr Twin Sister - Echo Arms
Gino Soccio - Hold Tight
Guruh Soekarno Putra - Lagu Putih
France Lise; Charles Maurice - Pour moi ça va - Charles Maurice Version
Jitwam - alone
Marcos Valle - Estrelar
Roy Ayers - Running Away
Rupa - Aaj Shanibar
 
 

<3

Load comments