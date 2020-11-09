Here is the 11th show of the Mothership with DJ Starchild. This one is all about 70's classics and my personal favorites. Enjoy!
The Mothership 11/8/20
David Robins
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 73°
- Heat Index: 73°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 73°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:25:44 AM
- Sunset: 05:11:03 PM
- Dew Point: 66°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:25:44 AM
Sunset: 05:11:03 PM
Humidity: 94%
Wind: NE @ 3mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:26:34 AM
Sunset: 05:10:26 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:27:23 AM
Sunset: 05:09:50 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: N @ 8mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:28:13 AM
Sunset: 05:09:16 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:29:03 AM
Sunset: 05:08:44 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:29:53 AM
Sunset: 05:08:13 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SE @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:30:44 AM
Sunset: 05:07:43 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.