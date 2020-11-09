The Mothership

Here is the 11th show of the Mothership with DJ Starchild. This one is all about 70's classics and my personal favorites. Enjoy!

The Friends Of Distinction - It's Sunday
Average White Band - Pick up the Pieces (Single Version)
The Staple Singers - I'll Take You There
Stevie Wonder - Knocks Me Off My Feet
Curtis Mayfield - Move on Up
Aretha Franklin - Respect
Earth, Wind & Fire - That's the Way of the World
Lakeside - Fantastic Voyage
Slave - Just a Touch of Love
The Emotions - Best of My Love
Bill Withers - Ain't No Sunshine
The Temptations - Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)
CHIC - My Feet Keep Dancing - 2018 Remaster
The Isley Brothers - Footsteps In the Dark - Pt. 1 & 2
The Spinners - I'll Be Around
Candi Staton - Young Hearts Run Free
L.T.D. - (Every Time I Turn Around) Back In Love Again
Teddy Pendergrass - Close the Door
Donald Byrd - Where Are We Going?
The Whispers - If I Don't Get Your Love
Con Funk Shun - Confunkshunizeya
The Brothers Johnson - Land Of Ladies
Steely Dan - Deacon Blues
 
