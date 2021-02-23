The Mothership

Welcome back to the Mothership with DJ Starchild. Showing a lot of love to newer tracks and some throwbacks in this week's mix. Tune in Sundays from 10 - 11:45!

Tracklist:

Marcos Valle - Fogo do Sol
The Brand New Heavies - Crying Water
Bobby Caldwell - Carry On
Wings - Arrow Through Me - Remastered 1993
The Delfonics - La-La Means I Love You
Bakar - Hell N Back
Arima Ederra - Free Again
Gayle Adams - Your Love Is a Life Saver - Radio Edit
Flamingosis - Down for the Fifth Time
Hiroshi Sato - BLUE AND MOODY MUSIC
Roberta Flack - Killing Me Softly With His Song
Durand Jones & The Indications - Long Way Home
Donny Hathaway - Love, Love, Love
Lady Wray - Piece of Me
Minnie Riperton; Stevie Wonder - Take A Little Trip
Carole King - Bitter with the Sweet
Dreamcast - Leo
Aaron Frazer - Done Lyin’
Benny Sings - New Bed (Live) - original
Sly & The Family Stone - Ha Ha, Hee Hee
World Brain - Everybody Dies
Steely Dan - Josie
Little Beaver - Get into the Party Life
Pages - Who's Right, Who's Wrong
 
*THANKS FOR LISTENING*
