The Mothership

Welcome back to the Mothership with DJ Starchild! This week's mix was full of lo-fi soul tracks and rare funk tracks you may have never heard before..

Tracklist:

Aaron Frazer - Lover Girl
Bill Withers - Lean on Me
The Chapells - You're Acting Kind of Strange
Twilight - Scorpittiarus
Rose Royce - Love Don't Live Here Anymore
Mr Twin Sister - Power of Two
Dwight Sykes - Walk With Me
Wilfred Luckie - My Thing
Tess Henley - Same Girl
The Blackbyrds - Dreaming About You
Flamingosis - Daymaker
Papa Bear & His Cubs - You're so Fine
Sonya Spence - Let Love Flow On
Andrew Jackman - Planes, Boats and Trains
Marvin Gaye - Where Are We Going? - Alternate Mix 2
Ana Mazzotti - Feel Like Making Love
Holy Hive; Mary Lattimore - Oh I Miss Her So
Nohelani Cypriano - Lihue
Chaka Khan - Fate - WSM Compilation Edit
Little Beaver - Get into the Party Life
Michael Jackson; Justin Timberlake - Love Never Felt So Good
Blossom Dearie - Somebody New
Brainstory - Beautyful Beauti
Pell - Greyhound
-
 
Thanks 4 Listening 
