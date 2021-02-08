The Mothership

Happy Black History Month! This week's show was all about celebrating black musicians, experiences, and the impact they've made on today's music. Thanks for listening! - starchild 

Tracklist:

Aretha Franklin - Respect
Con Funk Shun - Ffun
Marvin Gaye - What's Happening Brother
Stevie Wonder - If You Really Love Me
The Jackson 5 - ABC
The Staple Singers - I'll Take You There
James Brown - Say It Loud - I'm Black And I'm Proud
Thundercat; Steve Lacy; Steve Arrington; Childish Gambino - Black Qualls
The Brothers Johnson - Strawberry Letter 23
The Meters - Cissy Strut
Earth, Wind & Fire - On Your Face
Kool & The Gang - Get Down On It
Rufus; Chaka Khan - Tell Me Something Good
L.T.D. - (Every Time I Turn Around) Back In Love Again
Jimi Hendrix - Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland)
Roy Ayers - Running Away
Michael Jackson - Off the Wall
Lady Wray - Money
Heatwave - Mind Blowing Decisions
CHIC - Le Freak - 2018 Remaster
The Emotions - Best of My Love
Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band - Express Yourself
Sister Sledge - We Are Family
D'Angelo - Feel Like Makin' Love
The Brand New Heavies; J Dilla; Q-Tip - Sometimes - Remix
 

