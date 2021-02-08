Happy Black History Month! This week's show was all about celebrating black musicians, experiences, and the impact they've made on today's music. Thanks for listening! - starchild
Tracklist:
Happy Black History Month! This week's show was all about celebrating black musicians, experiences, and the impact they've made on today's music. Thanks for listening! - starchild
Tracklist:
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy. High near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Rain showers early, then fog developing overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. High 76F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:50:32 AM
Sunset: 05:47:54 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Rain showers early, then fog developing overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:49:45 AM
Sunset: 05:48:43 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Areas of patchy fog. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 56%
Sunrise: 06:48:57 AM
Sunset: 05:49:32 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 72%
Sunrise: 06:48:07 AM
Sunset: 05:50:21 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 06:47:16 AM
Sunset: 05:51:09 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: N @ 12mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:46:24 AM
Sunset: 05:51:57 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: N @ 14mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Considerable cloudiness. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:45:31 AM
Sunset: 05:52:45 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: N @ 14mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.