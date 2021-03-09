The Mothership

Welcome back to the Mothership with DJ Starchild! In this week's mix, we get back into some 80's funk classics by artists like Denroy Morgan and the Pointer Sisters. Tune in on Sundays from 10pm - 12am.

Tracklist:

Sports - Manicure
Diana Ross - Upside Down
The Whispers - It's a Love Thing
The Pointer Sisters - He's so Shy
Bruno Mars; Anderson .Paak; Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
River Tiber - Hypnotized
Howard Johnson - So Fine
Commodores - Lady (You Bring Me Up)
A Taste Of Honey - Boogie Oogie Oogie - Single Version 2 / Remastered 1999
Change - A Lover's Holiday
Evelyn "Champagne" King - I Don't Know If It's Right - 7" Version
G.Q. - Sitting In the Park
Atlantic Starr - Circles - Single Version
Mary Jane Girls - In My House
Dazz Band - Let It Whip
The Gap Band - You Dropped A Bomb On Me
Denroy Morgan - I'll Do Anything for You
The System - You Are in My System
Shalamar - Make That Move
Gladys Knight & The Pips - Love Overboard
Smokey Robinson - Tell Me Tomorrow
 

Load comments