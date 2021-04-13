The Mothership

Welcome back to the Mothership with DJ Starchild! This week's mix was filled with classic and modern funk tracks, covers, and sampled tracks you may have never heard in full before. Enjoy!

Con Funk Shun - Honey Wild
Brittany Howard - Stay High
The Sylvers - We Can Make It If We Try
Sade - Maureen
Solange - Junie
Kadhja Bonet - Honeycomb
Brenda Russell - A Little Bit Of Love
Carlton Williams - Prison Song
Pete Dunaway - Supermarket
Joe Simon - Before the Night Is Over
The Main Ingredient - Let Me Prove My Love to You
Flamingosis - Cosmic Feeling
Kleeer - Happy Me
Meli'sa Morgan - Fool's Paradise
D'Angelo - Can't Hide Love - Live At The Jazz Cafe, London/1995
Sly & The Family Stone - Just Like a Baby
Fatback Band - I Found Lovin'
Freeez - Southern Freeez - Mixed
The Futures - AIN'T NO TIME FA NOTHING
Rick James - Stone City Band, Hi!
Ned Doheny - A Love Of Your Own
Bill Withers - Heartbreak Road
The Jones Girls - When I'm Gone
Stevie Wonder - If You Really Love Me
Load comments