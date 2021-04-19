The Mothership

Welcome back to the Mothership with DJ Starchild! This week's mix is all about family bands of funk and soul ranging from the 60's to the 80's! Enjoy!

Twennynine; Lenny White - Morning Sunrise
The Delfonics - Break Your Promise - Remastered
The Jackson 5 - Who's Lovin' You - Live at the Forum, 1970
The Pointer Sisters - I Feel for You
The Jones Girls - You Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else
Ponderosa Twins Plus One - Bound
Bee Gees - Night Fever - From "Saturday Night Fever" Soundtrack
The Sylvers - Only One Can Win
Sister Sledge - If You Really Want Me
Tavares - Wonderful
The Brothers Johnson - Runnin' For Your Lovin'
DeBarge - All This Love
A Taste Of Honey - Ain't Nothin' But A Party - Remastered
Sly & The Family Stone - If You Want Me to Stay
The Emotions - Flowers - Single Version
Zapp - Be Alright
Skyy - Call Me
Gladys Knight & The Pips - Still Such a Thing
The Floaters - Take One Step At A Time
The Isley Brothers - That Lady, Pts. 1 & 2
The Gap Band - The Boys Are Back In Town
The Neville Brothers - Yellow Moon
Papa Bear & His Cubs - You're so Fine
Load comments