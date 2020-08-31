The Mothership

The 2nd show of the Mothership with DJ Starchild. Lots of fun dance tracks with some soulful jams mixed in too.

Les Sins, Nate Salman - Why (feat. Nate Salman)
Kool & The Gang - Get Down On It
D-Train - Walk On By
Durand Jones & The Indications - Giving Up
Tom Tom Club - Genius of Love
Chaka Khan, Lew Hahn - Sleep on It
Con Funk Shun - Ffun
Hiatus Kaiyote - Fingerprints
Stevie Wonder - That Girl
CHIC - Good Times - 7" Edit; 2018 Remaster
Justice - D.A.N.C.E
Thundercat - Them Changes
The Brothers Johnson - Stomp! - Single Version
Cameo - Back And Forth - 7" Version
Brick - Dazz - Single Version
Carl Carlton - She's A Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked)
Tevin Campbell - Can We Talk
Parliament - Flashlight
Teena Marie - 365
Dalton - Soul Brother
The Friends Of Distinction - Workin' On A Groovy Thing
SWV - You're Always On My Mind
Omar Apollo - Stayback

Load comments