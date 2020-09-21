The Mothership

The 5th show of the Mothership with DJ Starchild. This week's show is full of songs that were featured on the hit show Soul Train!

Kool & The Gang - Funky Stuff
The Dramatics - Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get
The Brothers Johnson - Strawberry Letter 23
Brick - Ain't Gonna Hurt Nobody
Shalamar - Make That Move - Radio
Anita Baker - Sweet Love
The Whispers - It's a Love Thing
Rufus, Chaka Khan - Tell Me Something Good
Diana Ross - It's Never Too Late
Patti LaBelle - Lady Marmalade
David Bowie - Fame - 2016 Remaster
War - All Day Music
D-Train - You're the One for Me
James Brown, The J.B.'s - Super Bad - Pts.1 & 2
Run–D.M.C. - Rock Box
Johnnie Taylor - Disco Lady
Marvin Gaye - All The Way Around
India.Arie - Strength Courage & Wisdom
Midnight Star - Midas Touch
Rose Royce - Car Wash
The Jackson 5 - I Want You Back
YELLOW MAGIC ORCHESTRA - Tighten Up - A&M Mix
Stevie Wonder - Superstition - Single Version
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles - Ooo Baby Baby
 

