Today

Showers and thunderstorms. High around 75F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.