The Mothership 9/27/20
- David Robins
-
- Updated
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 81%
- Feels Like: 65°
- Heat Index: 65°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 65°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:56:52 AM
- Sunset: 06:53:09 PM
- Dew Point: 59°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High near 75F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:56:52 AM
Sunset: 06:53:09 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:57:26 AM
Sunset: 06:51:56 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:58 AM
Sunset: 06:50:43 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:58:35 AM
Sunset: 06:49:30 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NW @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:59:10 AM
Sunset: 06:48:17 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:59:45 AM
Sunset: 06:47:05 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:00:20 AM
Sunset: 06:45:53 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.