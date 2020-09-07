The Mothership

The 3rd show of the Mothership with DJ Starchild. This one is all about positive and uplifting songs to keep you moving!

Earth, Wind & Fire - September
The Brothers Johnson - Come Together
Hiatus Kaiyote - Molasses
Heatwave - The Groove Line
The Friends Of Distinction - You're Gonna Make It
Earth, Wind & Fire - Devotion
The Bar-Kays - Are You Being Real
Thundercat, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins - Show You The Way
Aretha Franklin - Get It Right - Single Version
Khruangbin - So We Won't Forget
Marvin Gaye - Got To Give It Up - Pt. 1
James Brown - Get Up Offa That Thing
Joyce Wrice, Kay Franklin - Rocket Science
Stevie Wonder - Superstition - Single Version
Curtis Mayfield - Move on Up
Kool & The Gang - L-O-V-E
The Gap Band - Outstanding - Original 12" Mix
Nu Shooz - I Can't Wait
Moonchild - Get To Know It
Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler - Back To Life
Rufus & Chaka Khan - Do You Love What You Feel
Cameo - Candy
Shormey - Boogie Island
 

