Paying tribute to some of Broadway's best divas
1) I Know Him So Well - Elaine Page, Barbara Dickson
2) I Dreamed A Dream - Randy Graff
3) No Good Deed - Idina Menzel
4) And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going - Jennifer Holliday
5) Climb Ev'ry Mountain - Patricia Neway
6) You Must Love Me - Madonna
7) We Need a Little Christmas - Angela Lansbury, Donald Pippin, Frankie Michaels, Jane Connell, Sab Shimono
8) She Used To Be Mine - Jessie Mueller
9) Part Of Your World (Live) - Sierra Boggess
10) Tomorrow - Andrea McArdle, Peter Howard
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3hq60oIbQpGhmELAD4meNz?si=UVnaRhK4RJOz88HUWId4Lw