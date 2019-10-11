Paying tribute to some of Broadway's best divas

1) I Know Him So Well - Elaine Page, Barbara Dickson

2) I Dreamed A Dream - Randy Graff

3) No Good Deed - Idina Menzel

4) And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going - Jennifer Holliday

5) Climb Ev'ry Mountain - Patricia Neway

6) You Must Love Me - Madonna

7) We Need a Little Christmas - Angela Lansbury, Donald Pippin, Frankie Michaels, Jane Connell, Sab Shimono

8) She Used To Be Mine - Jessie Mueller

9) Part Of Your World (Live) - Sierra Boggess

10) Tomorrow - Andrea McArdle, Peter Howard

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3hq60oIbQpGhmELAD4meNz?si=UVnaRhK4RJOz88HUWId4Lw

