For the first hour of the show we listened to pop divas that have dominated the radio waves take on some of Broadway's most classic hits. We then went through some of the best opening numbers in musical history.
1) Home - Whitney Houston
2) Don't Cry For Me, Argentina - Madonna
3) She Used To Be Mine - Sara Bareilles
4) I Dreamed A Dream - Aretha Franklin
5) Without Love - Ariana Grande, Garrett Clayton, Maddie Baillio, Ephraim Sykes, and Ensemble
6) Overture - The Phantom of the Opera orchestra
7) No One Mourns the Wicked - Kristin Chenoweth and Ensemble
8) What's Inside - Jessie Mueller, Waitress Original Broadway Cast
9) Omigod You Guys - Laura Bell Bundy, Annaleigh Ashford, Dequina Moore, Leslie Kritzer
10) Belle - Susan Egan and Ensemble
11) Circle of Life - Tsidii Le Loka, Lebo M., Faca Kulu, Joseph Church, The Lion King Ensemble
12) Opening/ You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown - You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown Ensemble
13) Seasons of Love - Rent Cast
14) Prologue (Little Shop of Horrors) - Bill Mitchell, Michelle Weeks, Tichina Arnold, Tisha Campbell
15) Prologue: Into the Woods - Into the Woods (Original Broadway Cast)
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/69jYLyk59w7EjElLJuWYP7?si=bHxiJiH3QAKhdh_7Ll2OJA