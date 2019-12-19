1.  The Sound Of Music - Mary Martin

2. We Need a Little Christmas - Angela Lansbury

3. A Place Called Home - Emily Skinner, Michael Christopher Moore, Paul Gemignani, Walter Charles

4. Twelve Days to Christmas - Gino Conforti

5. A Christmas Song - Amy Spanger, Sebastian Arcelus, Original Broadway Company of Elf the Musical

6. Pine Cones And Holly Berries/It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas - The Osmonds

7. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Judy Garland

8. White Christmas - Bing Crosby

9. Baby It's Col Outside - Idina Menzel, Michael Bublé

10. Do You Hear What I Hear? - Kristin Chenoweth

11. I'll Be Home For Christmas - Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff 

12. My Favorite Things - Julie Andrews

13. Sleep In heavenly peace (Silent Night) - Barbra Streisand

14. Dancing Queen - Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters

15. Me and the Sky - Jenn Colella, 'Come From Away' Company

16. Maybe/Tomorrow (Reprise) - Audra McDonald

17. Tonight - Carol Lawrence, Larry Kert

18. Still Hurting - Anna Kendrick

19. I'm Here - Cynthia Erivo

20. She Used to Be Mine - Jessie Mueller

21. Home - Whitney Houston

22. Ease On Down the Road - Diana Ross, Michael Jackson

23. Prologue (Little Shop Of Horrors) - Bill Mitchell, Michelle Weeks, Tichina Arnold, Tisha Campbell

24. It's Possible - Laura Osnes, Victoria Clark

25. Thank You For The Music - Amanda Seyfried 

26. Defying Gravity - Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Alex Lacamoire, Stephen Oremus

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0mlDqnc3cDGztoPJbeDCrk?si=dKDd6-HzQwqYU_XDHeX4Ig

Load comments