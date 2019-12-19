1. The Sound Of Music - Mary Martin
2. We Need a Little Christmas - Angela Lansbury
3. A Place Called Home - Emily Skinner, Michael Christopher Moore, Paul Gemignani, Walter Charles
4. Twelve Days to Christmas - Gino Conforti
5. A Christmas Song - Amy Spanger, Sebastian Arcelus, Original Broadway Company of Elf the Musical
6. Pine Cones And Holly Berries/It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas - The Osmonds
7. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Judy Garland
8. White Christmas - Bing Crosby
9. Baby It's Col Outside - Idina Menzel, Michael Bublé
10. Do You Hear What I Hear? - Kristin Chenoweth
11. I'll Be Home For Christmas - Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff
12. My Favorite Things - Julie Andrews
13. Sleep In heavenly peace (Silent Night) - Barbra Streisand
14. Dancing Queen - Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters
15. Me and the Sky - Jenn Colella, 'Come From Away' Company
16. Maybe/Tomorrow (Reprise) - Audra McDonald
17. Tonight - Carol Lawrence, Larry Kert
18. Still Hurting - Anna Kendrick
19. I'm Here - Cynthia Erivo
20. She Used to Be Mine - Jessie Mueller
21. Home - Whitney Houston
22. Ease On Down the Road - Diana Ross, Michael Jackson
23. Prologue (Little Shop Of Horrors) - Bill Mitchell, Michelle Weeks, Tichina Arnold, Tisha Campbell
24. It's Possible - Laura Osnes, Victoria Clark
25. Thank You For The Music - Amanda Seyfried
26. Defying Gravity - Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Alex Lacamoire, Stephen Oremus
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0mlDqnc3cDGztoPJbeDCrk?si=dKDd6-HzQwqYU_XDHeX4Ig