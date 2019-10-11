Songs from musicals I think will become modern classics if they already aren't
1) Be Our Guest - Barbara Marineau, Beth Fowler, Brian Press, Gary Beach, Heather Lamberts, Michael Kosarin, Stacey Logan, Broadway Cast of Beauty and the Beast
2) Alone in the Universe - Anthony Blair Hall, Kevin Chamberlin
3) Journey to the Past - Christy Altomare
4) Me and the Sky - Jenn Colella, 'Come From Away' Company
5) The Schuyler Sisters - Alex Lacamoire, Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton
6) The Locomotion - Ashley Blanchet, Beautiful Ensemblw
7) A Whole New World - Adam Jacobs, Courtney Reed
8) Mamma Mia - Meryl Streep
9) Defying Gravity - Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Alex Lacamoire, Stephen Oremus
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0WnHugUZGfXPuUEILrFPBr?si=nwXexVUmTCCSo8iRtgGsmQ