Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High around 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.