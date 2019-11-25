1. No More Tears - Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer

2. Let It Go - Idina Menzel

3. Time To Say Goodbye - Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli

4. If I Could Turn Back Time - Stephanie J. Block

5. Hopelessly Devoted To You - Kristin Chenoweth

6. Oops!... I Did It Again - Lea Michele

7. Bohemian Rhapsody - Jonathan Groff

8. New York New York - Liza Minelli

9. Cups - Anna Kendrick

10. Let Me Be Your Star - Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty

11. Defying Gravity - Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth

12. Part of Your World - Sierra Boggess

13. One Fine Day - Jessie Mueller, Alysha Deslorieux, Carly Hughes, Rashidra Scott

14. I'm Here - Cynthia Erivo

15.  Still Hurting - Anna Kendrick

16. Sister Act - Patina Miller

17. You'll Be In My Heart - Merle Dandridge, Ensemble

18. Journey to the Past - Christy Altomare

19. A Whole New World - Adam Jacobs, Courtney Reed

20. Almost Paradise - Jennifer Laura Thompson, Jeremy Kushnier

21. Alone In The Universe - Anthony Blair Hall, Kevin Chamberlain

22. Without Love - Hairspray Live Cast

23. As If We Never Said Goodbye - Patti LuPone

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3RWhumCPd9hoW9gpRrIkzS?si=waHuadC3Su2Tj0OF2CvD0A

