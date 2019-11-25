1. No More Tears - Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer
2. Let It Go - Idina Menzel
3. Time To Say Goodbye - Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli
4. If I Could Turn Back Time - Stephanie J. Block
5. Hopelessly Devoted To You - Kristin Chenoweth
6. Oops!... I Did It Again - Lea Michele
7. Bohemian Rhapsody - Jonathan Groff
8. New York New York - Liza Minelli
9. Cups - Anna Kendrick
10. Let Me Be Your Star - Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty
11. Defying Gravity - Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth
12. Part of Your World - Sierra Boggess
13. One Fine Day - Jessie Mueller, Alysha Deslorieux, Carly Hughes, Rashidra Scott
14. I'm Here - Cynthia Erivo
15. Still Hurting - Anna Kendrick
16. Sister Act - Patina Miller
17. You'll Be In My Heart - Merle Dandridge, Ensemble
18. Journey to the Past - Christy Altomare
19. A Whole New World - Adam Jacobs, Courtney Reed
20. Almost Paradise - Jennifer Laura Thompson, Jeremy Kushnier
21. Alone In The Universe - Anthony Blair Hall, Kevin Chamberlain
22. Without Love - Hairspray Live Cast
23. As If We Never Said Goodbye - Patti LuPone
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3RWhumCPd9hoW9gpRrIkzS?si=waHuadC3Su2Tj0OF2CvD0A