1. Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin' - Darcy M. Proper, Gordon Macrae, Jay Blackton

2. Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again - Barbra Streisand/Judy Garland

3. Lida Rose/Will I Ever Tell You - Barbara Cook/The Buffalo Bills

4. Tonight - Josefina Scaglione, Matt Cavenaugh, Patrick Vaccariello

5. Ten Minutes Ago - Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella Broadway Ensemble

6. All I Ask Of You - Michael Reed and Sarah Brightman

7. The Wizard and I - Idina Menzel and Carole Shelley

8. Ease On Down The Road - Diana Ross and Michael Jackson

9. The Locomotion - Ashley Blanchet and the Beautiful Ensemble

10. Dancing Queen - Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters

11. I Could Have Danced All Night - Julie Andrews

12. Seize The Day - Jeremy Jordan and the Newsies Cast

13. Still Hurting - Anna Kendrick

14. Watch What Happens - Kara Lindsay

15. Maybe This Time - Liza Minnelli

16. I'm Here- Cynthia Erivo

17. And I Am Telling You I Am Not Going

18. Memory - Elaine Paige

19. Home - Whitney Houston

20. Don't Cry For Me Argentina - Evita Original Cast

21. The Winner Takes It All - Meryl Streep

22. Part of Your World - Sierra Boggess

23. I Dreamed a Dream - Ruthie Henshall

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2yjtYH2kGlXvfmCSA0lj9V?si=0b6_fVg_QZ6mGg4ArxELHw

