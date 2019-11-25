Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 72F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.