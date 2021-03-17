- After Forever:Black Sabbath

- Never Surrender: Saxon 

- Stay Clean: Motörhead 

- Into the Lungs of Hell: Megadeth 

- Frayed Ends of Sanity: Metallica 

- Soul Sacrifice: Power Trip

- Revolve: Melvins 

- Green Machine: Kyuss

- Melody Lane: Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats 

- Children of the Next Level: Testament 

- The Patriarch/ Violent Revolution: Kreator

- Mother Man: Atheist 

- Rising Force: Yngwie Malmsteen 

- Pull the Plug: Death

- Life Force: Vinnie Moore

- Heaven Can Wait: Gamma Ray

- Napalm in the Morning: Sodom 

- Only for the Weak: In Flames

- Children of the Damned: Iron Maiden

Load comments