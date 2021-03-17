- After Forever:Black Sabbath
- Never Surrender: Saxon
- Stay Clean: Motörhead
- Into the Lungs of Hell: Megadeth
- Frayed Ends of Sanity: Metallica
- Soul Sacrifice: Power Trip
- Revolve: Melvins
- Green Machine: Kyuss
- Melody Lane: Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats
- Children of the Next Level: Testament
- The Patriarch/ Violent Revolution: Kreator
- Mother Man: Atheist
- Rising Force: Yngwie Malmsteen
- Pull the Plug: Death
- Life Force: Vinnie Moore
- Heaven Can Wait: Gamma Ray
- Napalm in the Morning: Sodom
- Only for the Weak: In Flames
- Children of the Damned: Iron Maiden