Diamonds and Rust (Live) - Judas Priest
Bark at the Moon - Ozzy Osbourne
Bomber - Motörhead
Heavy Metal Thunder - Saxon
Five Magics - Megadeth
Strike of the Beast - Exodus
Steps of the Ziggurat - High on Fire
Slaves & Bulldozers - Soundgarden
Symbolic - Death
The Lake - Bathory
Nightfall - Blind Guardian
I'll Tell You Someday - Plini
Totalitarian Terror - Kreator
Suffer the Children - Napalm Death
Avnas - Infinitas
The Black Hand Reaches Out - Warbringer
Shoot for the Sun - Paladin
Masquerade of Madness - King Diamond