The Rusty Cage Nov 10th
Erik Piccoli
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 72°
- Heat Index: 72°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 72°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:27:27 AM
- Sunset: 05:09:46 PM
- Dew Point: 70°
- Visibility: 0.25 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High around 80F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:26:38 AM
Sunset: 05:10:22 PM
Humidity: 94%
Wind: N @ 2mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:27:27 AM
Sunset: 05:09:46 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: N @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:28:17 AM
Sunset: 05:09:12 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:29:07 AM
Sunset: 05:08:39 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:29:58 AM
Sunset: 05:08:08 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:30:48 AM
Sunset: 05:07:39 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:31:39 AM
Sunset: 05:07:11 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.