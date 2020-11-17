  • More War - Iron Reagan 
  • If Not Us Then Who - Power Trip 
  • From the Sky - Gojira 
  • Death Is This Communion 
  • Iron Swan - The Sword 
  • Vultures Prey - Mammoth Storm 
  • Theme from Remora - Slomatics 
  • Caterpillar March - Kyuss 
  • Evolution (The Grand Design) – Symphony X
  • Transfixion – Meshuggah
  • Ancient Kingdom – Mastodon
  • On My Way – Brendon Small
  • Death and the Healing – Wintersun
  • Silhouettes – Warbringer
  • Silenced by Death – Hatchet
  • Divine Intervention – Slayer
  • Mesmerized by Fire – Enforcer
Load comments