- More War - Iron Reagan
- If Not Us Then Who - Power Trip
- From the Sky - Gojira
- Death Is This Communion
- Iron Swan - The Sword
- Vultures Prey - Mammoth Storm
- Theme from Remora - Slomatics
- Caterpillar March - Kyuss
- Evolution (The Grand Design) – Symphony X
- Transfixion – Meshuggah
- Ancient Kingdom – Mastodon
- On My Way – Brendon Small
- Death and the Healing – Wintersun
- Silhouettes – Warbringer
- Silenced by Death – Hatchet
- Divine Intervention – Slayer
- Mesmerized by Fire – Enforcer
The Rusty Cage Nov 17th
Erik Piccoli
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 56%
- Feels Like: 51°
- Heat Index: 52°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 51°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:33:17 AM
- Sunset: 05:06:24 PM
- Dew Point: 37°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny. High 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:32:26 AM
Sunset: 05:06:48 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NE @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:33:17 AM
Sunset: 05:06:24 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:34:08 AM
Sunset: 05:06:01 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:34:58 AM
Sunset: 05:05:40 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:35:49 AM
Sunset: 05:05:20 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: E @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:36:40 AM
Sunset: 05:05:02 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:37:30 AM
Sunset: 05:04:46 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: N @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.