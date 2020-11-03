- I Don't Know ~ Ozzy Osbourne
- Ace of Spades ~ Motörhead
- Migration ~ O.R.B
- Cornucopia ~ Black Sabbath
- Aquarian ~ Sleep
- Freya ~ The Sword
- Aqua Dementia ~ Mastodon
- Harvester of Sorrow ~ Metallica
- Cemetery Gates ~ Pantera
- Rusty Cage ~ Soundgarden
- Hallowed Be Thy Name ~ Iron Maiden
- Over the Mountain ~ Stryper
- Black Materia ~ Spheric Universe Experience
- Empty Words ~ Death
- Cowboys from Hell ~ Pantera
- Rebellion ~ Grave Digger
- Death Knell for a King ~ Satan
- The Sign of the Southern Cross ~ Black Sabbath
- Satan Is Real ~ Kreator