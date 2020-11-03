- I Don't Know ~ Ozzy Osbourne 

- Ace of Spades ~ Motörhead 

- Migration ~ O.R.B 

- Cornucopia ~ Black Sabbath 

- Aquarian ~ Sleep

- Freya ~ The Sword 

- Aqua Dementia ~ Mastodon 

- Harvester of Sorrow ~ Metallica 

- Cemetery Gates ~ Pantera 

- Rusty Cage ~ Soundgarden 

- Hallowed Be Thy Name ~ Iron Maiden 

- Over the Mountain ~ Stryper 

- Black Materia ~ Spheric Universe Experience 

- Empty Words ~ Death 

- Cowboys from Hell ~ Pantera 

- Rebellion ~ Grave Digger 

- Death Knell for a King ~ Satan 

- The Sign of the Southern Cross ~ Black Sabbath 

- Satan Is Real ~ Kreator 

