Panama - Van Halen
Electric Eye - Judas Priest
Damage Case - Motörhead
Snowblind - Black Sabbath
Been a Long Time - Black Label Society
The Shortest Straw - Metallica
Masked Jackel - Coroner
Pink - Boris
Dragonaut - Sleep
Vexxagon - Conan
Oops!... I Did It Again – Children of Bodom
The Silence – Gamma Ray
Post-Truth Era – Havok
Harder Than Steel – Jag Panzer
Concerto – Cacophony (Marty Friedman & Jason Becker)
Army of the Night – Powerwolf
Destiny – Death
Abigail – King Diamond
I Know There’s Something Going On – Jorn
Naked in the Rain - Dio
Cemetery Gates – Power Quest