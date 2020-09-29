The Rusty Cage Sep 29th
Erik Piccoli
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 82%
- Feels Like: 57°
- Heat Index: 57°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 57°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:58 AM
- Sunset: 06:50:43 PM
- Dew Point: 51°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High 81F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 86F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:58 AM
Sunset: 06:50:43 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: W @ 4mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:58:35 AM
Sunset: 06:49:30 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:59:10 AM
Sunset: 06:48:17 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:59:45 AM
Sunset: 06:47:05 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:00:20 AM
Sunset: 06:45:53 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:00:56 AM
Sunset: 06:44:41 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:01:32 AM
Sunset: 06:43:30 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.