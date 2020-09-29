Some Heads Are Gonna Roll (Live) – Judas Priest
Lucifer – Avantasia
Don’t Belong - Samsara Blues Experiment
Bored – Death Angel
Hall of the Mountain King – Savatage
Ravenous Medicine – Voivod
Piece of Time – Atheist
Circle of Tyrants – Celtic Frost
The Frayed Ends of Sanity – Metallica
Doom-Mantia – Electric Wizard
13 Candles – Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats
Into the Void – Black Sabbath
Melvins – Kicking Machine
Scramble Suit II – Osees
Seek & Destroy – Metallica
Devils Island – Megadeth
Arise - Sepultura
