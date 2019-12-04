Tonight's edition of the The Shed Show is contemporary Eastern European Jazz.
Enjoy.
1. Igor Butman, "Nostalgie"
2. Igor Butman, "Waltz for Oksana"
3. Anna Buturlina, no translation for song title -- see link below
4. Anna Buturlina, "The Island"
5. Janusz Kowalski, "Memo"
6. Zbigniew Seifert, "Spring on the Farm"
7. Zbigniew Seifert, "Materna"
8. Gabor Szabo, "24 Carat"
9. Laszlo Attila, Budapest Jazz Orchestra, "Doctor Q"
10. George Mraz, Emil Viklicky, "Poem"
11. Emil Viklicky, "Jumbo Jet"
12. Milch Levit, "Maiden Voyage"
13. Dusan Bogdanovic, "Jovano, Jovanke"
14, "Milcho Leviev, "A Question"
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6VqmlG2ZLh0bNSLCWkg81i?si=7miP2I1uRbGqIXep-I3JNQ