The Shed Show
  1. Angelo DeBarre, “La Gitane”
  2. Angelo DeBarre, “Swing Gitane”
  3. Stochelo Rosenberg, “I Wish”
  4. Stochelo Rosenberg, “Blue Bossa”
  5. Romane, “Les Yeux Noir”
  6. Romane, “Tangolero”
  7. Jimmy Rosenberg, “All Of Me”
  8. Jimmy Rosenberg, “Made for Wesley”
  9. Dorado Schmitt, “Un si beau jour”
  10. Dorado Schmitt, “For Grappelli”
  11. Joscho Stephan, “Exactly Like You”
  12. Joscho Stephan, “Hungaria”
  13. Fapy Lafertin Quintet, “Vendredi 13”
  14. Fapy Lafertin Quintet, “Stranger in Paradise”
  15. Hot Club of Detroit, “Nostalgia in Times Square”
  16. Hot Club of Detroit, “Noto Swing”
  17. Radical Gipsy, “Caravan”
  18. Frank Vognola, “Tears”
  19. Raphael Fays, “Improvisation No. 3”
  20. Kung Pao Chickens, “For Babs”
  21. Hot Club Roma, “Djangology”
  22. Andreas Oberg, “My King of Bebop”
  23. Jazz Partout, “Lisa-Marie”
  24. Sylvain Luc, “Je ne regrette rien / Passage”
  25. Pearl Django, “Rumbatism”
  26. Bireli Lagrene, “Songe d’automne”
  27. Bireli Lagrene, “Ma premiere guitarre”
  28. Biel Ballester Trio, “Sunny”
  29. Biel Ballester Trio, “Danube”
  30. Ninine Garcia Quintet, “Nouvelle Vie”
  31. The Ink Spots, “The Gypsy” homage to the genre / transition to Bedside Radio

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/493hJt3Ih0JfLwzhBErnab?si=CnybeB6cTKSnSB-yIN3WKg

