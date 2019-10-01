- Angelo DeBarre, “La Gitane”
- Angelo DeBarre, “Swing Gitane”
- Stochelo Rosenberg, “I Wish”
- Stochelo Rosenberg, “Blue Bossa”
- Romane, “Les Yeux Noir”
- Romane, “Tangolero”
- Jimmy Rosenberg, “All Of Me”
- Jimmy Rosenberg, “Made for Wesley”
- Dorado Schmitt, “Un si beau jour”
- Dorado Schmitt, “For Grappelli”
- Joscho Stephan, “Exactly Like You”
- Joscho Stephan, “Hungaria”
- Fapy Lafertin Quintet, “Vendredi 13”
- Fapy Lafertin Quintet, “Stranger in Paradise”
- Hot Club of Detroit, “Nostalgia in Times Square”
- Hot Club of Detroit, “Noto Swing”
- Radical Gipsy, “Caravan”
- Frank Vognola, “Tears”
- Raphael Fays, “Improvisation No. 3”
- Kung Pao Chickens, “For Babs”
- Hot Club Roma, “Djangology”
- Andreas Oberg, “My King of Bebop”
- Jazz Partout, “Lisa-Marie”
- Sylvain Luc, “Je ne regrette rien / Passage”
- Pearl Django, “Rumbatism”
- Bireli Lagrene, “Songe d’automne”
- Bireli Lagrene, “Ma premiere guitarre”
- Biel Ballester Trio, “Sunny”
- Biel Ballester Trio, “Danube”
- Ninine Garcia Quintet, “Nouvelle Vie”
- The Ink Spots, “The Gypsy” homage to the genre / transition to Bedside Radio
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/493hJt3Ih0JfLwzhBErnab?si=CnybeB6cTKSnSB-yIN3WKg