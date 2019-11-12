Tonight's show features stand-outs within contemporary New Orleans jazz.
Enjoy.
- New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, “Working In the Coal Mine”
- Nicholas Payton, “Relaxin’ With Nick”
- Amari Ansari, “Louise”
- Amari Ansari, “Priorities
- Brad Webb, “Up”
- Jasen Weaver, “Premonition”
- Jasen Weaver, “Uptown Touchdown”
- Victor Goines, “In the Midst of the Morning”
- Nicholas Payton, “I Hear a Rhapsody”
- Brad Walker, “Sept - Live”
- Brad Walker, “Horizon - Live”
- Brad Webb, “High Fashion”
- Extended, “Handwritten Letters”
- Extended, “Secrets”
- Victor Goines, “Departure”
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4zTvVyVjzorALhWS9xcjXa?si=LZRbQ3p4Qu6dRRIHOZ0D6g