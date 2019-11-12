Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 23 EXPECTED. * WHERE...POINTE COUPEE, WEST FELICIANA, EAST FELICIANA, ST. HELENA, IBERVILLE, WEST BATON ROUGE, EAST BATON ROUGE AND NORTHERN TANGIPAHOA COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS..HARD FREEZING CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FREEZE DURATION 10 TO 15 HOURS. HARD FREEZE DURATION 1 TO 3 HOURS IN SOUTHEAST LA, 3 TO 8 HOURS SOUTHWEST MS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&