The Shed Show

Tonight's show features stand-outs within contemporary New Orleans jazz.

Enjoy.

  1. New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, “Working In the Coal Mine”
  2. Nicholas Payton, “Relaxin’ With Nick”
  3. Amari Ansari, “Louise”
  4. Amari Ansari, “Priorities
  5. Brad Webb, “Up”
  6. Jasen Weaver, “Premonition”
  7. Jasen Weaver, “Uptown Touchdown”
  8. Victor Goines, “In the Midst of the Morning”
  9. Nicholas Payton, “I Hear a Rhapsody”
  10. Brad Walker, “Sept - Live”
  11. Brad Walker, “Horizon - Live”
  12. Brad Webb, “High Fashion”
  13. Extended, “Handwritten Letters”
  14. Extended, “Secrets”
  15. Victor Goines, “Departure”

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4zTvVyVjzorALhWS9xcjXa?si=LZRbQ3p4Qu6dRRIHOZ0D6g

