The Shed Show

1. Herbie Hancock - "Spider"

2. Herbie Hancock - "Doin' It"

3. Uzeb - "Tribecca"

4. Weather Report - "Between the Thighs"

5. Weather Report - "Unknown Soldiers"

6. Alain Caron - "In and Out"

7. Alain Caron - "No Way"

8. Mahavishnu Orchestrra - "Meeting of the Spirits"

9. Mahavishnu Orchestra - "You Know You Know"

10. De Nazaten - "When Copy Meets Bu"

11. Herbie Hancock - "Rain Dance"

12. Miles Davis - "What I Say (Live at the Cellar Door in Washington DC, 1971)

13. Soulive - "Cannonball"

14. Soulive - "Alkime" 

https://music.amazon.com/user-playlists/d4a5de53d46a440cb66593476c29ff83sune?ref=dm_sh_6a0d-0d82-1dcb-f142-7568e

