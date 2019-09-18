1. Herbie Hancock - "Spider"
2. Herbie Hancock - "Doin' It"
3. Uzeb - "Tribecca"
4. Weather Report - "Between the Thighs"
5. Weather Report - "Unknown Soldiers"
6. Alain Caron - "In and Out"
7. Alain Caron - "No Way"
8. Mahavishnu Orchestrra - "Meeting of the Spirits"
9. Mahavishnu Orchestra - "You Know You Know"
10. De Nazaten - "When Copy Meets Bu"
11. Herbie Hancock - "Rain Dance"
12. Miles Davis - "What I Say (Live at the Cellar Door in Washington DC, 1971)
13. Soulive - "Cannonball"
14. Soulive - "Alkime"
https://music.amazon.com/user-playlists/d4a5de53d46a440cb66593476c29ff83sune?ref=dm_sh_6a0d-0d82-1dcb-f142-7568e