The Shed Show 3/10/2020

Tonight’s airing of The Shed Show is groovy jazz fusion tunes from Maynard Ferguson all the way to Soulive. Enjoy.
- Bobbi Humphrey, “Home-Made Jam”
- Bobbi Humphrey, “If You Let Me”
- Maynard Ferguson, “Chameleon”
- Chick Corea, “Tap Step”
- Ronnie Foster, “Chunky”
- Return to Forever, “Captain Señor Mouse”
- Herbie Hancock, “No Means Yes”
- Soulive, “Hurry Up…And Wait”
- Soulive, “Bridge to Bama”
- Stanton Moore, “Blues for Ben”
- Herbie Hancock, “4 A.M.”
- Mahavishnu Orchestra, “Miles Beyond”
- Mahavishnua Orchestra, “Sanctuary”
- CASIOPEA, “The Mind Quake”
- CASIOPEA, “Aberdeen”
- Miles Davis, “Jo-Jo”
- Stanton Moore, “Angel Nemali”
- Return to Forever, “Musicmagic”
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7gg20s3u9IppGqkm7jH4Ve?si=BBgOZE4ET6qpO3VALdcNlA