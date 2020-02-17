In 1995, The Recording Academy created a category to recognize Latin Jazz artists and their incredible music. Originally called the Grammy Award for Best Latin Jazz Performance, Cuban-American jazz trumpeter, pianist and composer Arturo Sandova took home this prestigious award for the first time ever for his album titled Danzón (Dance On). The Recording Academy would change the title of the award to Best Latin Jazz Album, rather than Best Performance, in the years to come. Tonight’s rendition of The Shed Show features Contemporary Latin Jazz Grammy Award-Winning Musicians and their music.
Enjoy!
- Poncho Sanchez, “El Conguero - Live”
- Poncho Sanchez, “Conga Blue - Live”
- Arturo Sandoval, “Groovin’ High”
- Arturo Sandoval, “Danzon”
- Paquito D’Rivera, “Havana Cafe”
- Paquito D’Rivera, “Tropicana Nights”
- Roy Hargrove, “Una Mas”
- Roy Hargrove, “Mambo for Roy”
- Dafnis Prieto Big Band, “Una Vez Mas”
- Chucho Valdés, “Como Traigo La Yuca - Live”
- Chucho Valdés, “Drume Negrita - Live”
- Caribbean Jazz Project, “Stolen Moments”
- Caribbean Jazz Project, “Bemsha Swing”
- Eddie Palmieri, “In Flight”
- Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band, “The Yellow Nimbus - Pt. 1”
- Antônio Carlos Jobim, “Pato Preto”
- Antônio Carlos Jobim, “How Insensitive (Insensatez)”
- Charlie Haden, “El Ciego (The Blind) - Instrumental)
- Charlie Haden, “Nocturnal - Instrumental"
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5Tdrzomfi6wU2i1Zt0GZFW?si=D4wFoLlAQFK_to1Fm59kEg