Tonight's airing of The Shed Show featured contemporary Japanese Jazz.
Enjoy.
- The Seatbelts, “Tank!” (not available on Spotify)
- TRI4TH, “Yellow Butterfly”
- Raujika, “Land of Grace”
- Circle Wise, “Outside Jam”
- JABBERLOOP, “Sore Sore”
- H ZETTRIO, “Next Step”
- H ZETTRIO, “Dancing In the Mood”
- Soil and “Pimp” Sessions, “Hollow”
- Soil and “Pimp” Sessions, “Sea of Tranquility”
- INO Hidefumi, “Spartacus”
- INO Hidefumi, “Midnight at the Oasis”
- Orange Pekoe, “Vera Cruz”
- Orange Pekoe, “Love Life”
- bohemianvoodoo, “El Ron Zacapa”
- Quasimode, “Down In the Village”
- INO hidefumi, “Blood is Thicker Than Water”
- fox capture plan, “Butterfly Effect”
- T-SQUARE, “Breeze & You”
- T-SQUARE, “Unexpected Lover”
- CASIOPEA, “Third Possibility”
- CASIOPEA, “The Day of Selection”
- Teruo Nakamura, “Derrick’s Dance” (not available on Spotify)
- Yuji Ohno, “Angel Dance”
- The Seatbelts, “Sax Quartet” (not available on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5vsA5QsyjbTKyZrqdsTcWD?si=wpecvp28T2Sa9yoK1-yoYQ