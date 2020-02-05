Tonight's show features two hours of contemporary gypsy jazz and gypsy-style jazz. Enjoy.
1. Angelo DeBarre, "Csardas De Monti"
2. Angelo DeBarre, "Carmencita"
3. Stochelo Rosenberg, "Body and Soul"
4. Stochelo Rosenberg, "Joseph's Tiger"
6. Romane and Eric Bouvelle, "Indiana"
7. Jimmy Rosenberg, "September Song"
8. Dorado Schmitt, "Fete de la Musique"
9. Joscho Stephan, "Artillerie Lourde" (not on Spotify)
10. Joscho Stephan, "Bossa Dorado"
11. Fapy Lafertin Quintet, "The Lady is a Tramp"
12. Fapy Lafertin Quintet, "I Never Mention Your Name"
13. Babik Reinhardt, "Blues for Jacqueline et Simon"
14. James Carter and others, "Le Manoir Des Des Reves"
15. Marian Petrescu, 'Beautiful Love"
16. Marian Petrescu, "Body and Soul"
17. Ludovic Beieir and Kruno, "Monti Csardas" (not on Spotify)
18. Serge Camps and Angelo DeBarre, "Folklore Roumain"
19. Bireli Lagrene, "Something"
20. Zipfle Reinhardt, "Flamingo"
21. The Ink Spots, "The Gypsy"
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6J8KpmJ5OB3VUwBsEAZgE8?si=6Q8BUxC7SOapxYWiHSzWiw