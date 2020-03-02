The Shed Show

Tonight's show features jazz-hop, jazz fusion, and acoustic remastered tracks of famous jazz fusion bops. Enjoy.

  1. Miles Davis, “Sonya”
  2. Miles Davis, “Duke Booty”
  3. Yellowjackets, “The Evening News”
  4. CASIOPEA, “Third Possibility”
  5. CASIOPEA, “The Day of Selection”
  6. Randy Brecker, “Squids”
  7. The Brecker Brothers, “Above and Below”
  8. Return to Forever, “Theme to the Mothership”
  9. Return to Forever, “After the Cosmic Rain”
  10. John Scofield, “Do Like Eddie”
  11. John Scofield, “Camp Out”
  12. Chick Corea, “Light As a Father”
  13. Weather Report, “Harlequin”
  14. Herbie Hancock, “Blind Man, Blind Man (Remastered)”
  15. Chick Corea, “Spain”
  16. Herbie Hancock, “Visitor From Nowhere”

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5OW0Z7wvWBgAeXCNYs5kbq?si=3XMiqa70RJukRzhxo0OdrA

