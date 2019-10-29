Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Becoming partly cloudy after some morning rain. Much cooler. High 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.