The Shed Show

Tonight's show is a two hour special featuring jazz fusion of the 1980s and very late 1970s. Enjoy.

  1. Don Grolnick and Michael Brecker, “Act Natural”
  2. Don Grolnick and Michael Brecker, “Human Bites”
  3. Miles Davis, “Speak”
  4. Miles Davis, “U ’n’ I”
  5. Herbie Hancock, “Just Around the Corner”
  6. Herbie Hancock “Shiftless Shuffle”
  7. John Scofield, “Rule of Thumb”
  8. John Scofield, “Techno”
  9. Michael Brecker, “Original Rays”
  10. Michael Brecker, “Syzygy”
  11. The Brecker Brothers, “Inside Out - Live”
  12. The Brecker Brothers, “Squids”
  13. Spyro Gyra, “Latin Streets - Live”
  14. Spyro Gyra, “Heliopolis - Live”
  15. The Rippingtons, “Calypso Cafe”
  16. The Rippingstons, “She Likes to Watch”

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7FRwMbSBsDzt2PsDzSnadg?si=RGimpn8NTR2-x4Sc-Rwn7Q

