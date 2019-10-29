Tonight's show is a two hour special featuring jazz fusion of the 1980s and very late 1970s. Enjoy.
- Don Grolnick and Michael Brecker, “Act Natural”
- Don Grolnick and Michael Brecker, “Human Bites”
- Miles Davis, “Speak”
- Miles Davis, “U ’n’ I”
- Herbie Hancock, “Just Around the Corner”
- Herbie Hancock “Shiftless Shuffle”
- John Scofield, “Rule of Thumb”
- John Scofield, “Techno”
- Michael Brecker, “Original Rays”
- Michael Brecker, “Syzygy”
- The Brecker Brothers, “Inside Out - Live”
- The Brecker Brothers, “Squids”
- Spyro Gyra, “Latin Streets - Live”
- Spyro Gyra, “Heliopolis - Live”
- The Rippingtons, “Calypso Cafe”
- The Rippingstons, “She Likes to Watch”
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7FRwMbSBsDzt2PsDzSnadg?si=RGimpn8NTR2-x4Sc-Rwn7Q