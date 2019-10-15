Tonight's show is a two hour special featuring jazz fusion of the 1970s. The 1970s was the period where jazz was brought from the classical era of jazz into the contemporary era of jazz. It is often cited in musical canon that Miles Davis' Bitches Brew (1970) was the start of a new era on jazz. Enjoy.
1. Chick Corea, "What Game Shall We Play Today"
2. Jaco Pastorius, "6/4 Jam"
3. Stanley Clarke, "The Dancer"
4. Stanley Clarke, "School Days"
5. Miles Davis, "Miles Runs the Voodoo Down"
6. Weather Report, "Eurydice"
7. Herbie Hancock, "Sly"
8. Mahavishnu Orchestra, "The Dance of Maya"
9. The Don Ellis Orchestra, "Turkish Bath"
10. Tony Williams, "Where"
11. Tony Williams, "Emergency"
12. The Don Ellis Orchestra, "Indian Lady"
13. Jaco Pastorius, "Donna Lee"
14. Miles Davis, "Feio"
15. Chick Corea, "Crystal Silence"
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1C68LXc3W25GoX3ClWUZZZ?si=COo7w9l7RSuwagpBGK5z5Q