The Shed Show 8/26/9
  1. “Joe Sample” by Soulive, DOIN SOMETHING (2001)
  2. “Roll the Tape” by Soulive, DOING SOMETHING (2001)
  3. “Rebirth Groove” by Rebirth Brass Band, MOVE YOUR BODY (2014)
  4. “What Are We Gonna Do?” by Rebirth Brass Band, MOVE YOUR BODY (2014)
  5. “Oye Como Va” by New Orleans Night Crawlers, LIVE AT THE OLD POINT (2000)
  6. “Pick Up the Pieces” by New Orleans Nightcrawlers, FUNKNICITY (1997)
  7. “On My Way (Ms. D)” by New Birth Brass Band, ON MY WAY (2012)
  8. “Show Me That Dance Called the Second Line” by New Birth Brass Band, NEW ORLEANS SECOND LINE (2006)
  9. “Innocence” by Preservation Hall Jazz Band, SO IT IS (2017)
  10. “One Hundred Fires” by Preservation Hall Jazz Band, SO IT IS (2017)
  11. “Use Your Brain” by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, WHATCHA GONNA DO FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE (1991)
  12. “Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This” by The Soul Rebels, UNLOCK YOUR MIND (1996)
  13. “Skiplist” by Nuspeak from their 2019 EP 
  14. “Wise Willis” by Funky Knuckles, NEW BIRTH (2016)
  15. “Captain Sands” by Funky Knuckles, NEW BIRTH (2016)
  16. “Void When We Want” by Patrick Gleeson, Jim Lang, and Ronnie Burrage, JAZZ CRIMINAL (2007)
  17. “Long Live the King” by Organ Freeman, RESPECT MY ART (2017)
  18. “The Green Green Grapes” by Organ Freemen, RESPECT MY ART (2017)
  19. “Chaplin’s Hat” by Doug Stone and Josiah Williams, THE EARLY RISER (2017)
