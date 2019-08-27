- “Joe Sample” by Soulive, DOIN SOMETHING (2001)
- “Roll the Tape” by Soulive, DOING SOMETHING (2001)
- “Rebirth Groove” by Rebirth Brass Band, MOVE YOUR BODY (2014)
- “What Are We Gonna Do?” by Rebirth Brass Band, MOVE YOUR BODY (2014)
- “Oye Como Va” by New Orleans Night Crawlers, LIVE AT THE OLD POINT (2000)
- “Pick Up the Pieces” by New Orleans Nightcrawlers, FUNKNICITY (1997)
- “On My Way (Ms. D)” by New Birth Brass Band, ON MY WAY (2012)
- “Show Me That Dance Called the Second Line” by New Birth Brass Band, NEW ORLEANS SECOND LINE (2006)
- “Innocence” by Preservation Hall Jazz Band, SO IT IS (2017)
- “One Hundred Fires” by Preservation Hall Jazz Band, SO IT IS (2017)
- “Use Your Brain” by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, WHATCHA GONNA DO FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE (1991)
- “Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This” by The Soul Rebels, UNLOCK YOUR MIND (1996)
- “Skiplist” by Nuspeak from their 2019 EP
- “Wise Willis” by Funky Knuckles, NEW BIRTH (2016)
- “Captain Sands” by Funky Knuckles, NEW BIRTH (2016)
- “Void When We Want” by Patrick Gleeson, Jim Lang, and Ronnie Burrage, JAZZ CRIMINAL (2007)
- “Long Live the King” by Organ Freeman, RESPECT MY ART (2017)
- “The Green Green Grapes” by Organ Freemen, RESPECT MY ART (2017)
- “Chaplin’s Hat” by Doug Stone and Josiah Williams, THE EARLY RISER (2017)
The Shed Show 8/26/19
- Rebecca Barnett
- Updated
Rebecca Barnett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 59%
- Feels Like: 101°
- Heat Index: 101°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 90°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:38:44 AM
- Sunset: 07:33:22 PM
- Dew Point: 74°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 92F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:38:44 AM
Sunset: 07:33:22 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: SW @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 06:39:18 AM
Sunset: 07:32:12 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:39:52 AM
Sunset: 07:31:02 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:40:26 AM
Sunset: 07:29:51 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:41 AM
Sunset: 07:28:40 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:41:33 AM
Sunset: 07:27:28 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:42:07 AM
Sunset: 07:26:16 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.