Tonight's show is a two hour special featuring contemporary New Orleans Big Band Brass and Second Line music. Enjoy.
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, “When the Saints Go Marching In”
- Rebirth Brass Band, “Roll With It”
- Rebirth Brass Band, “AP Touro”
- Hot 8 Brass Band, “What’s My Name?”
- New Birth Brass Band, “C’est Si Bon”
- New Birth Brass Band, “On My Way (Ms. D)”
- New Orleans Nightcrawlers, “8th Ward Strut”
- New Orleans Nightcrawlers, “Slither Slice”
- The Soul Rebels, “Let Your Mind Be Free”
- The Soul Rebels, “Rebel Zone”
- Liberty Brass Band, “Paul Barbarin’s Second Line”
- Liberty Brass Band, “Whoopin’ Blues”
- Olympia Brass Band, “Who Dat?”
- Olympia Brass Band, “Mardi Grass in New Orleans”
- Kermit Ruffins, “Well, Alright”
- Kermit Ruffins, “Chinatown, My Chinatown”
- Big Sam’s Funky Nation, “Who’s Gonna Help Brother Get Further”
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, “Jook”
- Stooges Brass Band, “Stooges Party”
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band, “One Hundred Fires”
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band, “Innocence”
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/74qspDwf7E3jDugLu3bUK7?si=F6PYiZaHSb-TVWt3qxYBWg