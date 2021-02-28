- Real Love by Mary J. Blige
- The Boy is Mine by Brandy and Monica
- Weak by SWV
- Creep by TLC
- If I Had No Loot by Tony! Toni! Toné!
- I Like The Way (The Kissing Game) by Hi-Five
- Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes) by Mint Condition
- I Wanna Be Down by Brandy
- Emotions by Mariah Carey
- Who Can I Run To by Xscape
- Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days) by Monica
- Into You by Tamia
- Before I Let You Go by Blackstreet
- Candy Rain by Soul For Real
- Bring It All to Me by Blaque
- Say My Name by Destiny’s Child
- Remember the Time by Michael Jackson
- Superstar by Usher
- Shake It Off by Mariah Carey
- Me, Myself, and I by Beyoncé
- Save Room by John Legend
- No One by Alicia Keys
- Happily Ever After by Case
- Girl by Destiny’s Child
- Need U Bad by Jazmine Sullivan
The Throwback Joint 1/30/21
Kyrin Lewis
Kyrin Lewis
