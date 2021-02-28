  1. Real Love by Mary J. Blige 
  2. The Boy is Mine by Brandy and Monica
  3. Weak by SWV
  4. Creep by TLC 
  5. If I Had No Loot by Tony! Toni! Toné!
  6. I Like The Way (The Kissing Game) by Hi-Five
  7. Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes) by Mint Condition 
  8. I Wanna Be Down by Brandy 
  9. Emotions by Mariah Carey 
  10. Who Can I Run To by Xscape
  11. Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days) by Monica 
  12. Into You by Tamia
  13. Before I Let You Go by Blackstreet 
  14. Candy Rain by Soul For Real 
  15. Bring It All to Me by Blaque
  16. Say My Name by Destiny’s Child 
  17. Remember the Time by Michael Jackson
  18. Superstar by Usher 
  19. Shake It Off by Mariah Carey
  20. Me, Myself, and I by Beyoncé 
  21. Save Room by John Legend 
  22. No One by Alicia Keys 
  23. Happily Ever After by Case 
  24. Girl by Destiny’s Child
  25. Need U Bad by Jazmine Sullivan 
