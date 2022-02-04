Timeless Nostalgia

The funkiest, grooviest, and most soulful show on the air is back! We kicked this semester off with a bang and here's everything we played. Catch Timeless Nostalgia on Fridays from 11pm to 1am.

  1.  Ivory - Kio Amachree
  2. Boogie Fever - The Sylvers
  3. Get on the Floor - Michael Jackson
  4. Payback Is A Dog - The Stylistics
  5. The Memory - Roy Ayers
  6. Ain't No Woman (Like The One I've Got) - Four Tops
  7. Blue Moon - New Edition
  8. Love T.K.O - Teddy Pendergrass
  9. The Show Is Over - Evelyn "Champagne" King
  10. The Sweetest Taboo - Sade
  11. Move on Up - Curtis Mayfield
  12. TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia) - The Three Degrees
  13. Life on Mars - Dextel Wansel
  14. That's the Way of the World - Earth, Wind & Fire
  15. Walking In Rhythm - Blackbyrds
  16. Bad Girls - Donna Summer
  17. Daddy Cool - Boney M.
  18. Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry 
  19. Be Ever Wonderful - Earth, Wind & Fire
  20. Devil's Gun - C.J. & Co.
  21. Heaven Is in the Back of My Cadillac - Hot Chocolate
  22. There'll Never Be - Switch
  23. La-La Means I Love You - The Delfonics
  24. Turn Back The Hands Of Time - Tyrone Davis
  25. It's Your Thing - The Isley Brothers
  26. Good Times - CHIC

