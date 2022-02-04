The funkiest, grooviest, and most soulful show on the air is back! We kicked this semester off with a bang and here's everything we played. Catch Timeless Nostalgia on Fridays from 11pm to 1am.
- Ivory - Kio Amachree
- Boogie Fever - The Sylvers
- Get on the Floor - Michael Jackson
- Payback Is A Dog - The Stylistics
- The Memory - Roy Ayers
- Ain't No Woman (Like The One I've Got) - Four Tops
- Blue Moon - New Edition
- Love T.K.O - Teddy Pendergrass
- The Show Is Over - Evelyn "Champagne" King
- The Sweetest Taboo - Sade
- Move on Up - Curtis Mayfield
- TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia) - The Three Degrees
- Life on Mars - Dextel Wansel
- That's the Way of the World - Earth, Wind & Fire
- Walking In Rhythm - Blackbyrds
- Bad Girls - Donna Summer
- Daddy Cool - Boney M.
- Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry
- Be Ever Wonderful - Earth, Wind & Fire
- Devil's Gun - C.J. & Co.
- Heaven Is in the Back of My Cadillac - Hot Chocolate
- There'll Never Be - Switch
- La-La Means I Love You - The Delfonics
- Turn Back The Hands Of Time - Tyrone Davis
- It's Your Thing - The Isley Brothers
- Good Times - CHIC