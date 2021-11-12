This week we took a break from digging and enjoyed some of the timeless hits we've played from our previous shows. I hope you enjoyed them just as much as I did!
Rocksteady - The Whispers
I’ll Do My Best - The Ritchie Family
Everybody - The Jacksons
The Dude - Quincy Jones
Act Like You Know - Fat Larry’s Band
Running Away - Roy Ayers Ubiquity
Give Me the Night - George Benson
Stomp! - The Brothers Johnson
It’s A Shame - The Spinners
Inspiration Information - Shuggie Otis
It’s My House - Diana Ross
It Should Have Been You - Gwen Guthrie
Gotta Get You Home Tonight - Eugene Wilde
Sexual Healing - Marvin Gaye
Risin’ to the Top - Keni Burke
I Just Gotta Have You (Lover Turn Me On) - Kashif
Who Do You Love - Bernard Wright
Don’t Tell Me, Tell Her - Odyssey
You Know How to Love Me - Phyllis Hyman
Dreaming About You - The Blackbyrds
Don’t Stop - One Way
Bound - Ponderosa Twins Plus One
Bisi’s Beat - Soki Okhale’s Uzzi
Happy Survival - Eddie Okwedy