This week we took a break from digging and enjoyed some of the timeless hits we've played from our previous shows. I hope you enjoyed them just as much as I did!

  1. Rocksteady - The Whispers

  1.  I’ll Do My Best - The Ritchie Family

  2. Everybody - The Jacksons

  3. The Dude - Quincy Jones

  4. Act Like You Know - Fat Larry’s Band

  5. Running Away - Roy Ayers Ubiquity

  1. Give Me the Night - George Benson

  2. Stomp! - The Brothers Johnson

  3. It’s A Shame - The Spinners

  4. Inspiration Information - Shuggie Otis

  5. It’s My House - Diana Ross

  1. It Should Have Been You - Gwen Guthrie

  2. Gotta Get You Home Tonight - Eugene Wilde

  3. Sexual Healing - Marvin Gaye

  4. Risin’ to the Top - Keni Burke

  5. I Just Gotta Have You (Lover Turn Me On) - Kashif

  1. Who Do You Love - Bernard Wright

  2. Don’t Tell Me, Tell Her - Odyssey

  3. You Know How to Love Me - Phyllis Hyman

  4. Dreaming About You - The Blackbyrds

  5. Don’t Stop - One Way

  1. Bound - Ponderosa Twins Plus One

  2. Bisi’s Beat - Soki Okhale’s Uzzi 

  3. Happy Survival - Eddie Okwedy

