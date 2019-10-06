120 (Less) Minutes 10/6/19

After an insane week of copious school work and gigs, it was only natural for me to create an equally insane playlist. For this week, I highlighted a lot of my favorite No Wave and Post-Punk jams. I focused on dance grooves with buckets of sharp guitars and slappin' basslines.

1) What in the World - David Bowie

2) Sherlock Holmes - Sparks

3) A Certain Ratio - Do The Du

4) Your Life - Konk

5) Harlem Nocturne - The Lounge Lizards

6) Out - Liquid Liquid 

7) Mind Your Own Business - Delta 5

8) Wonderful Offer - Essential Logic

9) Stretch - Maximum Joy

10) Savoir Faire - Family Fodder 

11) Die Matrosen - Kleenex

12) Wawa - Lizzy Mercier Descloux 

13) Computer Date - Suburban Lawns 

14) Clockout - Devo

15) Are You Receiving Me? - XTC

16) Imposter - Oingo Boingo

17) Plainsong - The Cure

18) I Can't Help Myself - Orange Juice

19) Season Cycle - XTC

20) Hot Zoo - Adrian Belew

21) Simoon - Yellow Magic Orchestra

22) Neal And Jack And Me - King Crimson 

