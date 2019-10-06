120 (Less) Minutes 10/6/19

After an insane week of copious school work and gigs, it was only natural for me to create an equally insane playlist. For this week, I highlighted a lot of my favorite No Wave and Post-Punk jams. I focused on dance grooves with buckets of sharp guitars and slappin' basslines.
1) What in the World - David Bowie
2) Sherlock Holmes - Sparks
3) A Certain Ratio - Do The Du
4) Your Life - Konk
5) Harlem Nocturne - The Lounge Lizards
6) Out - Liquid Liquid
7) Mind Your Own Business - Delta 5
8) Wonderful Offer - Essential Logic
9) Stretch - Maximum Joy
10) Savoir Faire - Family Fodder
11) Die Matrosen - Kleenex
12) Wawa - Lizzy Mercier Descloux
13) Computer Date - Suburban Lawns
14) Clockout - Devo
15) Are You Receiving Me? - XTC
16) Imposter - Oingo Boingo
17) Plainsong - The Cure
18) I Can't Help Myself - Orange Juice
19) Season Cycle - XTC
20) Hot Zoo - Adrian Belew
21) Simoon - Yellow Magic Orchestra
22) Neal And Jack And Me - King Crimson